Leasing space for Three Grant Pre-Kindergarten Classes

The County School Board approved an agreement to lease space for the DAR pre-K program.

The DAR campus now has three pre-K programs under the Office of School Readiness (OSR) state grant program, Superintendent Cindy Wigley said.

The building and land are located at 5719 Main Street in Grant. A Head Start was formerly located there.

The Board will pay $600 per month for the space. The money for the lease will come from the pre-K grant.

