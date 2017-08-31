Despite Rumors, TVA Still Spraying

TVA continues to spray herbicides in Guntersville Lake to control aquatic vegetation, despite some rumors to the contrary.

Word has been going around that TVA stopped its spraying after getting a cease-and-desist order. That’s not what happened.

“Late last week we received a concern from a stakeholder about aquatic plant management activities, specifically on Watts Bar Reservoir,” TVA spokesman Scott Fielder said. “Safety is our primary concern. We wanted to provide the facts about our aquatic plant management procedures to avoid any confusion. We’ve done that and resumed our normal treatment schedule.”

TVA contractors now have signs on their air boats saying “TVA Contractor” and flashing lights on top while treating an area.

