HR director suspended for racially insensitive comment

City Human Resource Director Elaine Coan has been suspended 10 additional days for racially insensitive remarks made to a Police Department dispatcher.

Coan's suspension was levied by the Muscle Shoals Civil Service Board after a grievance hearing Tuesday. She had already served a three-day suspension handed down by Mayor David Bradford for violating the city's policy related to racial, ethnic and sexual harassment.

Both suspensions are without pay. Coan also completed a video-based cultural diversity sensitivity training session.

The disciplinary action stems from an interaction between dispatcher Sheila Thompson and Coan where Coan called Thompson "Aunt Jemima" during a promotion ceremony June 9 at the Police Department.

According to Thompson's grievance, Coan approached Thompson and said Coan's husband, Muscle Shoals Police Captain Lanny Coan, instructed Elaine Coan to call Thompson "Aunt Jemima."

