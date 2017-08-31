HR director suspended for racially insensitive comment

The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Monday afternoon.More >>
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.More >>
Everyone reacts differently to disaster, but some people will face the aftermath in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
A major milestone for NASA's Space Launch System is within reach. On Tuesday, Marshall Space Flight Center showed off an important piece of flight hardware.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Irma is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the eastern Caribbean early next week.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
