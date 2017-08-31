Hartselle considering garbage rate increase

Hartselle elected officials are discussing the first garbage rate increase since the city started collecting its own household garbage in 2006.

The proposal would apply to residential and commercial rates, Mayor Randy Garrison said.

“We’ve not had an increase in 11 years and the revenue is not keeping up with expenses,” he said.

Hartselle homeowners pay $12.50 per month, which is the lowest rate in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.

“We have not voted on this and it is just a proposal,” Garrison said.

JoAnne Callahan, 68, said she hadn’t heard anything about the proposed rate increase and wishes the council would consider the impact even a small increase has on people who live on fixed incomes.

