Crime Stoppers: Thief leaves store with concealed air guns

It's not every day you hear of a crime involving a restroom. But in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, a crook used a restroom to conceal items he had stolen from a local store.

We have a surveillance picture of our suspect heading to the restroom at the Academy sporting goods store at 2900 South Parkway in Huntsville on July 22. Huntsville police say this man had entered the store and selected several air guns that are designed to look like real weapons.

The suspect concealed the weapons and entered the restroom. He left the restroom weighing a few more pounds, as police say he had removed those items from their packaging and concealed them as he left the store.

We have a great look at this guy as he's leaving the restroom. Any idea who this guy is? Your answer could be worth up to $1,000 in reward money. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

