Former Elkmont student athlete loses her battle with cancer

A former Limestone County student athlete has died and a community is in mourning.

You may remember we mentioned Leah Seibert's brave battle with cancer last week at our Tailgate Tour.

Leah was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer and died last night.

During her time at Elkmont High School she maintained a 4.1 GPA and was a cheerleader and a softball player.

Seibert graduated last May.

