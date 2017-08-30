Former Elkmont student athlete loses her battle with cancer

The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Monday afternoon.More >>
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.More >>
Everyone reacts differently to disaster, but some people will face the aftermath in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
A major milestone for NASA's Space Launch System is within reach. On Tuesday, Marshall Space Flight Center showed off an important piece of flight hardware.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
