Old Boaz Elementary sold; new owner plans to turn school into apartments

A historic elementary school in Boaz is now sold. It's located off Sparks Avenue.

READ MORE: Boaz seeks to sell former elementary school property

An effort was made to save the structure years ago.

The new owner has a new plan and saving some of the history is part of that plan.

The building has sat vacant for more than 15 years, and neighbors say any improvements are welcome news. The old Boaz Elementary School hasn't been used in years, at least by people.

"It's been a mostly for animals like possums and raccoons," said Jesus Rivas.

Rivas has lived near the old school for the last three years and says it's an eyesore. But the Boaz city council approved an offer from a man to buy the old school on Monday.

There had been efforts years ago to save the old school, which failed, but it looks like their efforts were not in vain.

Mayor David Dyar said the new owner plans to maintain the integrity of the old school while giving the inside a whole new purpose.

"His initial design is to create 14 apartments on the inside, high end apartments," said Dyar.

Dyar said the new owner also plans to build additional apartments on the just over five acres of land. That change of scenery, neighbors say, is welcome news.

"It's all right with me. It will make the neighborhood look better," said Rivas.

Dyar said construction could begin within a year.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48