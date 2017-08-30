Boaz selling former elementary school

A former school in Boaz is on the auction block.

Attempts to revitalize the former Boaz Elementary School failed, so now city officials are hoping someone can put the land to good use.

The Boaz City Council has approved putting the old elementary school building site up for sale.

Mayor David Dyar says the property is now posted and the city will be accepting sealed bids.

On September 15, Dyar says, they hope to open the sealed bids and present offers for the council to consider.

Mayor David Dyar says the city will reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids

