Three local Swift Water teams deploying to Texas to aid rescue efforts

Three Swift water teams from Madison, Decatur and Marshall County are now on active standby as they make final preparations to make for their trip to aid Harvey rescue efforts in East Texas.

Situations like these do not happen often. In fact, this is the first time since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 in which a portion of the Heavy Rescue Team has been deployed out of state.

EMA officials say they received the request from the state of Texas on Tuesday and are waiting on paperwork approval by FEMA to be deployed.

Flood waters there have left many people stranded and that's exactly the type of aid work these teams do.

Marshall County's EMA director says approximately eight people from North Alabama will be making the trip and they're prepared to stay there for a week as floodwaters continue to impact new areas in and around the Houston area.

"The response continues and that's why they need assets to replace assets that have already been there for four or five days fighting this. They're going to need relief and rest and so this is kind of like the second wave that will be going in to assist with that," says Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett.

McBurnett says if they get the go ahead the team will be ready to leave as early as Thursday morning.

Once teams receive the green light, they will have two hours in which to get to their equipment and begin their trip to College Station, Texas.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48