UNA fraternity house destroyed in fire

The Florence Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire at the University of North Alabama late Wednesday afternoon.

The call came from the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.

Several members of the Figi fraternity were reportedly at home when the blaze broke out who escaped without injury. The house, unfortunately, looks to be a total loss.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

