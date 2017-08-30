Major structure fire at UNA fraternity house

The Florence Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at the University of North Alabama.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, it's the home of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Florence Fire Department on the scene of structure fire at the Phi Gamma Delta house at UNA. pic.twitter.com/TbMMBzsifo — Jennifer Edwards (@TD_JEdwards) August 30, 2017

WAFF has a crew headed to the scene.

