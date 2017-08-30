Investigators looking for cause of fire at UNA frat house

Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Monday afternoon.More >>
Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Monday afternoon.More >>
Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.More >>
Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.More >>
WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. will be preempted by Atlanta Falcons preseason football.More >>
WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. will be preempted by Atlanta Falcons preseason football.More >>
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.More >>
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>