Former UNA athletic trainer indicted for sexual abuse

According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.

Nicholas Alexander has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree sex abuse.

Alexander has been released on $25,000 bond.

UNA issued the following statement on Alexander's arrest:

The University of North Alabama is committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students. A professional and well-trained staff addresses claims of sexual misconduct. Students impacted by sexual misconduct are provided strong resources and excellent support. After receiving allegations of Nick Alexander’s misconduct in March, UNA immediately removed him from campus and banned further contact with students. UNA reached out to the student and investigated. The investigation concluded that Mr. Alexander violated UNA policy. He resigned before UNA was able to terminate his employment. The matter is now with the District Attorney, and the University is providing its fullest cooperation.

