Women's basketball coach and 4th grade girl inspire Redstone

An important day in history for women celebrated on Redstone Arsenal on Wednesday.

Women's Equality Day.

In 1920, women of the United States won their right to vote.

August 26th was then designated as the anniversary date of that significant day in history. Redstone was able to commemorate that victory for women this morning.

They brought in fourth-grader, Renae Graves, from Saint John's Catholic School.

She sang the national anthem and another inspiring song.

Graves says, she has big goals in life and her gender won't hold her back.

"Women can be equal to men. It doesn't matter what their gender. Women can get whatever job they want. Like military, NASA. They can do sports like basketball," said Graves.

"What do you want to do?" asked Stephanie Mills with WAFF.

"Oh, I want to be a lawyer," replied Graves.

The women's basketball coach at UAH was the main speaker at the event.

Andrea Lemmond told WAFF, the women before she allowed her to be in the position she's in Wednesday.

“There's just been so many great coaches before me. Great women's coaches who really fought for women's rights in sports. They did all the hard work. They laid a lot of the foundation for young coaches like me coming up. Which h I'm very grateful for that because we haven't had to battle a lot of the issues they've had to battle,” Coach Lemmond said.

She added, “I want to encourage people to fight for what they want. Once you figure out what you want, figure out how bad you want it. Then you have to fight for it until you achieve it.”

Coach Lemmond asked the audience, if you have the opportunity to impact lives, no matter your gender, are you using your role in a positive way?

She also stated, "relationships matter."

