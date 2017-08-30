Women's basketball coach and 4th grade girl inspire Redstone

The Florence Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at the University of North Alabama.More >>
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.More >>
Everyone reacts differently to disaster, but some people will face the aftermath in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
A major milestone for NASA's Space Launch System is within reach. On Tuesday, Marshall Space Flight Center showed off an important piece of flight hardware.More >>
A murder-for-hire suspect pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in Colbert County.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
