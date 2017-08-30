Lauderdale Co. grand jury indicts woman on aggravated child abuse

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a woman on aggravated child abuse and several other charges.

In March, the Florence Police Department was notified that authorities in Cape Coral, Florida, had arrested 52-year-old Jenise Spurgeon, 52, on outstanding felony warrants.

The warrants stem from an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving Jenise Spurgeon and her husband, Daniel Spurgeon, 47.

In July 2016, detectives with Florence police were contacted by detectives with the Cape Coral police following an incident that had occurred in their jurisdiction. Their investigation led detectives to believe that abuse had occurred in Alabama while the couple lived in the Florence area.

Police say the Spurgeons moved to the Florence area in 2008 and later moved to Florida. Investigators say the couple housed more than 50 foster children during their eight years in Alabama.

Daniel Spurgeon remains in the Lee County, Florida, jail with holds placed on him for the warrants in Alabama.

On Wednesday, Jenise Spurgeon was indicted on charges of domestic violence strangulation, suffocation, and human trafficking charges. She will be arraigned September 20.

