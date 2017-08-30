Guntersville nonprofit hosting donation drive to help Harvey victims

Canvas for Queens is hosting a Help for Houston donation drive to help the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey earlier this week.

The drive starts September 1 and will end September 5.

The donation drive and drop-off location will be at Connect Church in Guntersville located on Wyeth Drive.

Donations being accepted are water, diapers, clothes, hygiene products, toiletries and non-perishable food items.

According to their Facebook Page, all the items will be delivered in Huntsville at the Victory Outreach Church.

For more on the Help for Houston donation drive, click here .

