Muscle Shoals man pleads guilty to capital murder

One of three people accused of capital murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Muscle Shoals man pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday.

Ronnie Credille issued the plea in front of Colbert County Circuit Judge Hal Hughston Jr. As part of the agreement, Credille, 40, received a sentence of life in prison without parole. He is expected to testify against co-defendant Erica Fox.

The punishment for capital murder is either life without parole, or the death penalty.

The charges stem from the slaying of Fox's husband, Jason Fox, 40, who was found inside the doorway of his house on Aug. 12, 2016. Reports indicate he was shot once in the head with what is believed to be a 9 mm pistol.

During Tuesday's hearing, Ronnie Credille stood before a packed courtroom and apologized.

"I'm sorry for what I've done," he said. "I know I can never take back what I've done."

After the hearing, Colbert County Chief Assistant District Attorney Kyle Brown said he had talked with Jason Fox's family about the plea.

