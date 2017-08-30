1 in custody after deadly shooting in Muscle Shoals - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) -

A man is dead after a Monday night shooting at his residence.

Lonny Lee Logan, 23, died from at least two gunshot wounds, Police Chief Clint Reck said.

Logan's brother, 27-year-old Michael Demetrious Logan, was questioned in the incident, Reck said. No charges have been issued.

According to a release from the Police Department, officers responded to a call at 404-A Roosevelt Ave. at 9:22 p.m. Monday.

They found Lonny Logan had been shot, the release states. He was taken to Shoals Hospital, where Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque pronounced him dead.

