How to help: Texas disaster relief

Local churches, businesses, and community organizations have responded to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey by organizing collections and drives.

• Today-Saturday: Drop off non-perishable food items, diapers, blankets, and toiletries, which are being collected by Hartselle area churches. Take items to Warehouse Coffee Shop, 315 Main St., Hartselle, during the day, or to the Life Church parking lot on Main Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Today-Friday: Drop off work gloves with leather palms and cloth backs, 13- and 21-gallon bags with drawstrings, 20-inch box fans and 25-foot heavy duty extension cords at the United Methodist Warehouse at 3220 U.S. 31 South or Decatur First Presbyterian Church at 701 Oak St. N.E. Deadline for the first shipment is Friday.

