Decatur City Schools using reserve to balance new budget

For the third consecutive year in fiscal 2018, which begins Oct. 1, Decatur City Schools will take money from its reserve to balance its general fund budget.

Moving expenses associated with the two new high schools are the primary reason the district will take about $474,717 out of reserves, Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples said during the first of two public budget hearings Tuesday.

Austin and Decatur are getting new furniture, but there will be classroom items teachers will need moved, she said.

The district also has to move Oak Park students to the current Decatur High wing on Prospect Drive, Brookhaven Middle students to the old Austin campus and Somerville Road Elementary students to the Oak Park campus.

Schools officials will accept bids for moving expenses that could cost as much as $500,000, Maples said.

