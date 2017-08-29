Therapist says Harvey could cause PTSD in some

So many families are displaced or simply not living how they're accustomed to living because of Tropical Storm Harvey. Everyone reacts differently to disaster, but some people will face the aftermath in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Marion Ruffing, an adult therapist with Wellspring, told WAFF 48 News that some people will experience PTSD symptoms immediately after the storm passes, some later, and some far into the future.

“I feel deeply for the residents of Houston, Texas because this. Some of it is already out, but I’m sure there’s a great deal people who haven't experienced it yet because they're dealing with day-to-day issues to maintain stability where they are,” Ruffing said.

She said some symptoms can appear seemingly out of the blue. Other times, they're triggered by something. In the case of Harvey, people may be triggered by running water or when they see rainfall.

Ruffing said there are three main symptoms when it comes to PTSD: flashbacks, avoiding reminders of experiences, and a general loss of interests in life.

Ruffin said she expects many may start to see symptoms of PTSD while they're staying in shelters.

“I suspect they may see a good bit of it as they're in the shelters because they've experienced something traumatic. Their lives have been totally upset. They have fear, fear for their family members, fear for their children,” she said.

Ruffing said the first step is seeking help and acknowledging you have PTSD. She said ignoring the feelings only makes it worse.

