WAFF 48 anchor's family evacuates from Harvey

While many people from here in the Tennessee Valley are headed out to Texas to help with relief from Tropical Storm Harvey, some members of my family who made it out of there are here in the Valley, counting their blessings.

It looks like any other day for this young family. Their son, Smith, is riding his scooter while mom and dad and baby sister look on. The mom is my niece, Allison Steinhauer, along with her husband, Ben, and daughter, Alexandra.

And they're here in Huntsville because they made the decision to evacuate their home in Houston early Friday morning. They made the decision to evacuate after a trip to the grocery store last Thursday night. The shelves were empty.

"We walked out of there empty-handed and that's when we said, 'Why don't we hit the road?'" said Ben.

And hit the road they did, staying in Huntsville with Allison's parents, my brother and sister-in-law.

And yes, they keep a very watchful eye on the TV coverage of the flooding in their home city. Amazingly, their home hasn't flooded.

"We had friends nearby. They're place is flooded. So they're actually coming to our home to shower. They hadn't showered in four days," said Allison.

But now they find themselves in a state of limbo.

"To bring it back to where it was will take years," said Ben.

But I'm more worried about the aftermath. When can we return to Houston and when can we help the people there? I want to keep my children out of there as long as I can but I also want to clean up.

"We don't know what we're going back to, don't know how much our lives will change because of this," said Allison.

And their son Smith added, "I love Houston."

