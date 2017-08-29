Albertville police need help identifying school concession stand burglars

Police in Albertville are looking for your help in solving a local school burglary. They're investigating the break-in of a concession stand at the school's soccer field.

School officials say they're still trying to determine just how burglars were able to make entrance into the concession stand, but they're hoping someone will recognize them.

The vandals somehow made it through a fence and obtained entrance by prying their way through the concession stand serving window. Inside, they stole candy and drinks once they had broken the handle to the drink machine. Soccer officials also say they left a mess on the floor.

But surveillance video taken from the school shows two young people walking in the area about the time of the crime that was discovered early Saturday morning.

Police believe that someone out there may be able to identify one or both of the people seen in the video.

"They should. I mean, the video that I've seen, it was real good video. It was real good clarity. We're just hoping somebody will see it that knows who they are that will give us a tip," said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

If anyone has any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Albertville Police Department.

