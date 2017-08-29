Albertville police need help identifying school concession stand burglars

A major milestone for NASA's Space Launch System is within reach. On Tuesday, Marshall Space Flight Center showed off an important piece of flight hardware.More >>
A murder-for-hire suspect pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in Colbert County.More >>
Some students in the Tennessee Valley want to do what they can to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
One man is dead and another is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Muscle Shoals Monday night.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>