Muscle Shoals capital murder suspect pleads guilty, will testify against girlfriend

A murder-for-hire suspect pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in Colbert County.

Ronnie Credille pleaded guilty to murdering Jason Fox at this Muscle Shoals home in August 2016. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Credille agreed to testify against his girlfriend, Erica Fox, in her upcoming murder-for-hire trial. She was married to the victim and allegedly conspired with Credille to kill him.

A third suspect in the case, Jeremy Credille, is also awaiting trial.

They're accused of murdering Erica Fox's husband Jason for insurance money.

