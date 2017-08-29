Muscle Shoals capital murder suspect pleads guilty, will testify against girlfriend

A murder-for-hire suspect pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in Colbert County.More >>
Some students in the Tennessee Valley want to do what they can to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
One man is dead and another is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Muscle Shoals Monday night.More >>
After two teens escaped from Three Springs juvenile facility and allegedly killed a man, the city of Madison has been on edge.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
