My Take - Social Media

Boy have times changed! Remember when we use to call each other or even send a handwritten letter? That's all been replaced by Facebook, twitter, texting, email, and a litany of other options. What's interesting is how that's changed our society. And, I'd say it's changed for the good in many ways…but not in every way. Keeping up with family, sharing pictures with friends or staying in touch are great uses for Social media. However, Social Media has a downside. In too many cases people don't think twice about typing downright offensive comments….unfortunately with no regard for accountability. People seem to hide behind their keyboards. You know, it's not ok to be rude, critical and judgmental in person or online. Remember…there are real people on the other end of your comments. People need to be accountable and own up to what they say…or type! Consider this while you're communicating online. Maybe we should call it "The social media golden rule." If you wouldn't say it with your mother in the room…it shouldn't be typed online.

I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.