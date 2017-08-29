Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Muscle Shoals

One man is dead and another is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Muscle Shoals Monday night.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the shooting was reported at about 9:22 p.m. and stemmed from a domestic dispute between two brothers.

The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nothing further as police continue to investigate.

