1 displaced after house fire on Rison Avenue

Fire investigators are looking into a house fire on Rison Avenue in Huntsville that happened around 1:30 on Tuesday morning.

An elderly woman and her dog were removed from the home.

Investigators tell us the woman was treated on scene and released to neighbors. The dog is ok.

The fire damaged the bedroom area and there was smoke damage to the rest of the house.

