Police investigate stabbing near Patton Road in Huntsville

Huntsville police are trying to find out what led to a stabbing.

Officers say a man showed up at the Citgo gas station on Patton Road in Huntsville with multiple stab wounds just after midnight.

Officers think the stabbing happened at a nearby apartment complex.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Officers say the victim was not cooperating with them.

