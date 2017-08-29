Huntsville police make arrest in Patton Road stabbing

A man is in custody following a Monday night stabbing in Huntsville.



An unnamed man appeared at the Citgo gas station on Patton Road with multiple stab wounds just after midnight.



The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.



Police followed the victim's blood trail back to a nearby apartment on Patton Road where they found Demarcus Smith.



Investigators believe the two men got into an argument when Smith allegedly stabbed the other man.



Smith is charged with Assault 1st degree.

He is being held in the Madison County Jail.

