Supplies needed for Tropical Storm Harvey survivors

The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey. He said you should donate cleanup tools. They'll get the supplies in place at staging areas once rescue efforts are over to distribute to the community.

Here is a list:

2 gallon garden sprayers (for disinfecting homes/businesses)

25 foot extension cords (for numerous uses)

box fans (for drying out)

long-handled, flat-nose shovels (to pull up carpet pads, wet sheetrock)

leather-palmed, cloth back gloves (strong on front but breathable in the heat)

33 gallon white trash bags/black Sharpies (putting dry items in and labeling them)

"When the water starts going down in each house, it’s a perfect incubator for growing mold and all of that. They'll have to fight that battle when they get back into their houses," Crump said.

Since there are just so many people in need of these supplies, it's best for surrounding states to buy them.

"They'll empty their shelves and they'll still need more so that is why we are gathering it here in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia to ship to them cause they are going to need it," Crump said.

They've already sent over 1,000 "flood buckets" full of cleaning supplies before the storm hit. More are on the way.

This organization said we all need to help.

"Because we are supposed to be good neighbors and help one another," Crump said.

An 18-wheeler semi will be heading to Louisiana and southeast Texas to d rop off the supplies on Friday.

If you would like to donate clean up supplies at Northwest District Disaster Warehouse, the address is 3220 Highway 31 South, Building F, Decatur, AL 35603.

