How to donate cleaning supplies to Tropical Storm Harvey survivors

After two teens escaped from Three Springs juvenile facility and allegedly killed a man, the city of Madison has been on edge.More >>
Some students in the Tennessee Valley want to do what they can to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to multiple emergency calls reported a plane crash in Harvest Monday morning.More >>
Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers are on the ground in Houston, helping those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
