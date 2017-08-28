City of Arab working to clean up dilapidated homes

Dilapidated homes are what the city of Arab wants out of its neighborhoods.

The Arab Fire Department burned a home on Monday that had been condemned by the city.

Mayor Bob Joslin said they hear the complaints from residents and they're working as diligently as they can to get those dilapidated homes removed.

On Monday, fire was set to a home on 5th Street in Arab for the expressed purpose of cleaning up the area. Joslin said the home burned recently and owners haven't done anything to repair or tear down the structure, so the city condemned the property. The lot will be cleared when the fire cools.

Some residents in the neighborhood say it's nice to see an eyesore removed and it helps the local fire department.

"Well, it's dilapidated and run down and it should have been moved out of there. I think it should have been destroyed," said resident Jack Traylor.

"We will come in and clean the property up and level it up to where it makes it presentable to the neighbors. This is a controlled burn that the fire department also gets training off of so it's a win-win for everybody," Joslin said.

Joslin said they've already got another home identified that's set for removal.

