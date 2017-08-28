Arab hit by string of car burglaries, car thefts

The city of Arab is dealing with a rash of not only car burglaries, but car thefts. It's a rash police believe may very well be connected.

Nearly a dozen of them happened just this past weekend, including the theft of a man's dog. In all, there were 10 burglaries and thefts, and Arab police say in many instances the residents made the burglar's job much easier.

"All over town. It's not on one side or the other. It's on both sides of town," said Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston.

Nearly anyone could have been a target over the weekend as thieves burglarized cars and even stole vehicles. But police say there was a common theme that made the burglar's job easy.

"Predominantly, thieves will come by and check the door handle. If your door handle opens your door, then they're going to go through it and find what they can," Ralston said.

But this weekend, thieves also stole cars. Three in all were stolen, with one of those coming from the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

"A guy had left the keys in the car. The windows were down. His canine was in there. He just picked up some medication. He went into McDonald's to get breakfast, came back out, and the car was gone," said Ralston.

Witnesses say two juveniles took the vehicle.

"Hit Sundown Drive, came over to Main Street, from there we don't know. Still haven't found the canine either," Ralston said.

Ralston said they do have some leads.

