One killed, another injured in DeKalb County crash

One person was killed and another injured in a crash in DeKalb County on Sunday evening.

Kayla Brooke Abney, 22, of Dawson was killed when the 2011 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger left the roadway and struck a tree.

Abney, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the Toyota was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The crash occurred at 5:43 p.m. on DeKalb County 405, five miles south of Crossville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

