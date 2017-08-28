FAA investigating Harvest plane crash

Emergency personnel responded to multiple emergency calls reported a plane crash in Harvest Monday morning.

The plane went down near a residential area on Harvest Rd. around 11 a.m.

“I heard it. It sounded like a clap of thunder. I came out a few minutes later and there he was, right there,” said Crystal Harrison, a nearby resident who witnessed the crash.

“He said his engine had given out. He was circling, and all of a sudden, he just crashed.”

A spokesperson with the FAA confirmed the pilot was not seriously injured in the crash. There were no other passengers on board.

"He put us on a wrong road for probably a minute, otherwise we'd probably would've been in the path and so it glided out in clear place where it landed where it didn't hit anybody, so definitely there was probably God in the mix today," said Marsha Folks, another witness who lives in the area.

The pilot was en route from Philadelphia to Huntsville International Airport.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but the FAA is on the way from Birmingham to investigate.

According to the plane's registry, it's a fixed wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft.

