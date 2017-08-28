Authorities on the scene of plane crash in Harvest

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a plane crash in Harvest.

The plane went down near a residential area on Harvest Rd. around 11 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson with the FAA confirmed the pilot was not seriously injured in the crash. There were no other passengers on board.

“I heard it. It sounded like a clap of thunder. I came out a few minutes later and there he was, right there,” said Crystal Harrison, a nearby resident who witnessed the crash.

“He said his engine had given out. He was circling, and all of a sudden, he just crashed.”

The pilot was en route from Philadelphia to Huntsville International Airport.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but the FAA is on the way from Birmingham to investigate.

According to the plane's registry, it's a fixed wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft.

