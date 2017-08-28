Huntsville woman facing murder charges in Clopton Street shooting

Huntsville police have charged 25-year-old Datondra Mitchell of Huntsville with murder following a Saturday shooting on Clopton Street.

Investigators tell us officers responded to an apartment in the 3000 block of Clopton Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers got inside of the apartment they found 20-year-old Carzella Little of Huntsville dead from a gunshot wound.

Mitchell was taken into custody and after further investigation was charged with domestic violence murder.

Police tell us it appears Mitchell and Little were in a dating relationship, and an argument on Saturday led to the shooting.

Mitchell is being held in the Madison County Jail.

