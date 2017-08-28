Florence city leaders want park suggestions

City officials want to know what the public wants in Veterans Park.

A listening session is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the City Hall auditorium on Pine Street.

For more than a decade, almost no maintenance was done in the Tennessee River-side park while local officials and the Retirement Systems of Alabama kicked around ideas for a tourist attraction. That was part of an economic development partnership that saw the Marriott Shoals Hotel and two Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail courses built.

The final piece of the agreement was to build something in the park to drive guests to the hotel, but because the Tennessee Valley Authority owns the 80-acre park and leases it to the city, it would not allow commercial development there.

