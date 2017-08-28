Lawrence, Limestone counties hope to lure major auto plant

Alabama and more than a dozen other states are vying for a 4,000-job automotive plant, and sites in Lawrence and Limestone counties are on a preliminary list of locations that could meet requirements, officials said last week.

“I can’t talk about that, other than the fact that we do have a site that does qualify for it,” Tony Stockton, president of the Lawrence County Economic Development Association, said last week. “There are a lot of sites over the state that meet the acreage requirement and we’re fortunate to have one here.”

Similarly, Tom Hill, president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, declined to talk specifics.

“All I can tell you is we have a really nice site out there that’s a (Tennessee Valley Authority) mega site,” Hill said on Friday.

The 1,252-acre area in Huntsville’s limits was declared a mega site last year. To earn the TVA certification, a site must be at least 1,000 acres with interstate access, have the potential for rail service, and have utility service capable of serving a major manufacturing company.

