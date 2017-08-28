Budget could mean problems for nonprofits in Decatur

Decatur city officials know they’re facing a lot of tough decisions after five days of fiscal 2018 budget talks, and that may include reducing funding for some of the community service groups that request appropriations this week.

After a work session today focusing on capital requests, the community service groups will get eight minutes each with the council Tuesday and Wednesday. The meetings are scheduled for 3 p.m. on the seventh floor of City Hall.

Mayor Tab Bowling said initial projections show the city finishing 2017 with just over $58 million in revenues, but he is budgeting for $59.2 million in fiscal 2018.

Bowling is projecting $28.5 million in sales and use tax revenues, which would be a $1.5 million increase over 2017, and projecting $2 million in fiscal 2018 — the same as budgeted in 2017 — from the police jurisdiction sales and use tax.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48