Guntersville Schools Superintendent on why schools needed rebranding

It might be hard to accept, but sometimes it’s time to rebrand simply because the brand image you started out with is a little boring, outdated or does not represent the vision of the school system.

This was one of a variety of reasons we decided to engage in communication about a rebranding effort for our school system. The “open book” logo no longer sufficiently represented the mission and vision of our school system.

Realizing the complexity of this endeavor was far more than a logo and staying focused on our vision of “excellence in all we do,” we reached out to a proven expert in the field of communications and branding, Craig Woodward of BakerWoodward Communications, Inc. We realized in selecting an expert in this field that Mr. Woodward is a native of Guntersville and would have the best interest of the community as well as our school system in mind in exercising his creative abilities in order to reach an end result regarding this needed and important project.

Input was obtained from administrators, board members and school personnel who assisted in identifying the key elements necessary to help achieve goals related to this communications and branding project. This project provides an organized framework that facilitates a common vision for the school system and allows employees and other shareholders to become ambassadors for both short-term and long-term goals.

