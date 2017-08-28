Guntersville councilman wants firefighters also trained to be paramedics

Councilman Randy Whitaker wants the city to encourage more of its firefighters to become paramedics – the highest level of training an EMT can receive – and then have a program in place to retain those personnel once they get the training.

He mentioned it to Mayor Leigh Dollar at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

He said the city’s fire committee had met and discussed the issue.

“I know we are approaching budget time, and we may need to have some money in the budget to help us with this,” Councilman Whitaker said.

