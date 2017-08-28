City of Grant wants stronger rules against abusive sports parents

The Grant Town Council is in favor of implanting a zero-tolerance policy for abusive behavior towards officials at the Grant Rec Center.

Recreation Director Andre’ Thomas spoke to the Council Monday night. She said an incident at the last co-ed softball tournament prompted her to suggest the new policy to the Council.

“I was told after the tournament ended that one of the players was verbally abusive to an umpire,” she said. “It takes a lot of work to get umpires to come work co-ed tournaments. This particular umpire came from Albertville, and was wondering if we had a zero-tolerance policy. I told him we did not.”

Thomas said the player left before the situation could be resolved.

