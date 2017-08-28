City of Grant wants stronger rules against abusive sports parents

Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers are on the ground in Houston, helping those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a report of a shooting in NE Huntsville late Sunday afternoon.More >>
A barn is a total loss following a late night fire at Tate Farms in Meridianville.More >>
Just spoke to an officer on scene. He said call came in around 8 of a man pinned under a vehicle. It's on Hampshire Drive in Huntsville.More >>
A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.More >>
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.More >>
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
