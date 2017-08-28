2 displaced after Clovis Road house fire

It only took fire crews about 15 minutes to put out a fire on Clovis Road late Sunday night. But there was still some damage left behind.

The call went out just before midnight. We're told the fire started in a back room.

Two people in the house were able to get out without being hurt.

No word on what caused the fire right now.

