Madison County lynching victims remembered through new movement

A movement called The Remembrance Project aims to bring people together by shedding light on north Alabama's history of racially motivated lynchings during the Jim Crow era. Organizers launched the effort Sunday at the Madison County Courthouse.

A large crowd of people came to commemorate the 10 African-Americans killed by lynching in Madison County from 1877 through 1950.

David Person, an organizer of The Remembrance Project, said their goal is to speak to justice and foster reconciliation across racial lines.

"How to you move forward if you don't know what you're moving forward from? Right? You can't really make a move until you know where you are. So our argument is let's embrace all the history, good, bad and otherwise, and use it as a platform to move forward. And we hope this will do that," Person said.

The Remembrance Project is a partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative. They want to collect soil from lynching sites and create a memorial. For more information, go to therememberanceproject@gmail.com.

