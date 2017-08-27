NAACP speaks out against newly unveiled Confederate monument

A new Confederate monument was unveiled in Crenshaw County on Sunday.

The monument now stands at the Confederate Veteran’s Memorial Park outside Montgomery.

It’s known as the "Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldier."

But not everyone is celebrating the monument—the NAACP is speaking out against it. They say it’s both offensive and racist.

“It's a reminder of terror and intimidation, bigotry and racism and hate. And it tells us to stay in our place. But I say rise, Alabama, rise.”

