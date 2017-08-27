Woman injured in fall at High Falls Park - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Woman injured in fall at High Falls Park

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
GROVE OAK, AL (WAFF) -

A woman sustained injuries in a fall at High Falls Park Sunday afternoon. 

The woman had to be airlifted via Med Flight out of the canyon after falling and hitting her head near the falls. 

No word yet on her condition. 

