Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to aid TS Harvey victims, how you can help

Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers are on the ground in Houston helping those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. Many more, including volunteers from North Alabama, are deploying to areas where the slow-moving, long-lasting storm is headed.

Volunteers with the Red Cross North Alabama Chapter left Huntsville early Sunday afternoon. They will go to areas in Louisiana where the storm is predicted to produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding over the next few days.

Before leaving, the chapter's executive director, Khris Anderson, said the Red Cross has enough food and supplies for the short-term, but that there is going to be a long recovery. The Red Cross is asking for monetary donations to help them help the victims.

"This is a huge disaster. It's not going to be finished in a few weeks. Flooding is something that is very devastating to a region. so we really need your help to fund this disaster," Anderson said.

To make an immediate $10 donation, text Harvey to 90999. Another way to donate is to call 1-800-REDCROSS.

