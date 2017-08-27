Huntsville city councilman to be released from hospital after heart attack

A barn is a total loss following a late night fire at Tate Farms in Meridianville.More >>
Just spoke to an officer on scene. He said call came in around 8 of a man pinned under a vehicle. It's on Hampshire Drive in Huntsville.More >>
A domestic shooting is under investigation near Alder Branch Court and Clubhouse Lane.More >>
A business that runs several group homes for intellectually disabled adults in Madison County is closing. Employees say it came without warning and that they haven't been able to cash their last two paychecks due to insufficient funds.More >>
Emergency personnel responded to a call from the Holiday Apartments on Clopton St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
