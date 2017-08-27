Huntsville city councilman to be released from hospital after heart attack

District 2 City Council Member Mark Russell is recovering well in Huntsville Hospital after suffering a heart attack Friday evening while refereeing a high school football game.

Russell was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where doctors were able to successfully stent a blocked artery.

The Council Member is now in good spirits and says he feels better than he has in a long while.

“April and I are grateful on so many levels, and we thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support we’ve received through this ordeal,” said Russell.

Russell is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Monday.

