Huntsville city councilman recovering after heart attack

Huntsville District 2 City Councilman Mark Russell is recovering well after suffering a heart attack while officiating a high school football game Friday evening.

Russell was treated at the scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital where doctors were able to successfully apply a stent to a blocked artery.

The council member is now back at home and in good spirits. He says he feels better than he has in a long while.

“April and I are grateful on so many levels, and we thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support we’ve received through this ordeal,” Russell while still in the hospital.

He confirmed his discharge via social media on Tuesday.

